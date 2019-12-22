Indore: BJP questions Rahul's 'silence' on vandalism

Indore: BJP working president J P Nadda here on Sunday questionned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "silence" on raging violence and the damage caused to public property during anti- CAA protests in the country.

"Public property has been damaged on a largescale during the violent protests in the last one week. But Rahul did not speak out a single word on that," he said.

Nadda also questionned Gandhi's "limited intellect and knowledge" about the new citizenship law.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on provisions of CAA and 2 lines on the provision that hurts the nation. It is unfortunate that people who have come forward to lead the country have not tried to understand basic things,” he added.