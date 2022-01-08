Indore: BJP MLA wants all Habib salons closed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a video went viral in which famous hairstylist Javed Habib was seen spiting on the head of a woman while cutting her hair, Indore-2 MLA Aakash Vijayavariya has demanded closure of all Habib outlets in the city.

“If all salons of Habib in the city aren’t closed within 48 hours, my supporters and I will take to the streets,” he said. Vijayvargiya sent the video to the collector, police commissioner and municipal commissioner demanding closure of all of Habib’s outlets.

BJP city vice-president Sumit Mishra dubbed this move of Habib “unacceptable”. He also wrote to BJP president JP Nadda, challenging Javed’s claims that he is a member of the BJP. “If so, he should be expelled immediately,” he added.

On January 3, Habib’s workshop was held at a hotel in Jadauda, ​in Uttar Pradesh. During the workshop, Javed gave some hairstyling tips to those present. Habib said that, when there is no water, hair can be cut by wetting it with spit. After that, he spit on the head of the woman sitting on the chair as a demo.

Its video surfaced on January 6. The woman was identified as Pooja Gupta, who hails from Baraut town, in Baghpat district, and runs a beauty parlour.

Pooja filed a case against Habib at the Mansoorpur police station on January 6. A case was registered against Habib under sections 355 and 504 of the IPC. It was after this that Hindu organisations demonstrated demanding his arrest. Habib has apologised for his action.

