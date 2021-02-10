Indore: ​Better show as 54% of target met in Covid vaccination drive on Day 2, Round 2​

Indore:

Frontline workers didn’t show much excitement to the vaccination drive against ​ Covid-19 as the health department could achieve ​only ​54 per​ ​cent ​of the ​target on the second round of the phase II vaccination, on Wednesday.​ On the first round, only 19 per cent of the target had been achieved.​

The department could achieve the target only after adding the beneficiaries in running sessions as those called for vaccination didn’t appear. The department had sent the list of beneficiaries, a day before vaccination, to the ​frontline workers' ​departments ​and that is why the number of vaccinations increased.

​The ​poor response ​of the frontline workers could be gauged from the fact that till 1 pm no vaccine ​vial ​was open in ​at least five ​centres.

Most of the beneficiaries reached the site only after being called by health workers. Health department officials also informed the designated officers of Indore Municipal Corporation, ​p​olice, revenue officials, and others about ​the ​poor response after which beneficiaries reached the centres.

“We could achieve 54 per​ ​cent target on Wednesday as 4​,​527 beneficiaries could be vaccinated out of 8​,​600 targeted. We consider it a good number as initially only 19 per​ ​cent beneficiaries could be vaccinated,” ​ d​istrict ​i​mmunization ​o​fficer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Meanwhile, in-charge ​c​hief ​m​edical and ​h​ealth ​o​fficer Dr Purnima Gadaria said, “We have added more beneficiaries to avoid the wastage of vaccine and to achieve the target. We have directed the health workers to vaccinate all those having registered against vaccine allotted beneficiaries and started providing extra vaccines to the ​centres if more beneficiaries come.”

+box

Six SDMs, ASP, and CSP also get the jab

As many as six SDMs including Anshul Khare, Shashwat Sharma, Pratul Sinha, Ravish Shrivastava, Parag Jain, and Munish Sikarwar took the jab on Wednesday. Similarly, ASP (Head Quarter) Manisha Pathak Soni, and CSP (Azad Nagar) Alok Sharma also got vaccinated.

All officials also appeal to their colleagues and subordinates to come and get ​vaccinated

+box

IGP and DIG to take dose today

Inspector General of Police (Indore Zone) Harinarayanachari Mishra and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Indore) Manish Kapooria would get the jab at MY Hospital on Thursday. More officials will also join them in the drive.