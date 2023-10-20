Indore: Bee Attacked 3-Year-Old Victim Dies in MY Hospital

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mother and her two sons were attacked by bees near Dhar and one of them a three-year-old boy died during treatment at MYH late on Wednesday night. His mother and brother have recovered and returned home after treatment at MYH.

Anju Bai was going to the farm with her 5-year-old son Aryan and 3-year-old son Ravindra. While going to the fields, a large swarm of bees on a nearby tree attacked them.

The mother tried her best to save the children but a large number of bees stuck to their bodies. The villagers rushed to rescue them and drove away the bees with the help of smoke, but by the time the bees had already stung the children. Everyone was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to information, younger son Ravindra was stung by more than 500 bees. As his condition worsened, he was referred from a private hospital to MY Hospital. Ravindra died during treatment here.

MYH superintendent Dr PS Thakur said that all three were brought to MYH for treatment late on Wednesday night. Out of this, Ravindra died, while Aryan and Anju are fine and have been discharged from the hospital.