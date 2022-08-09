Indore: BEd final seat allotment list out

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Monday released the final list of students allotted seats in BEd, MEd, BPEd and MPEd courses.

With this, the DHE has called centralised online admission counselling for teacher education programmes closed.

The last round of counselling was conducted for admission of nearly 6,000 seats lying vacant in colleges running BEd courses in the state.

A total of 498 seats were vacant in 34 BEd colleges in the city. The colleges hoped that now all the seats would be filled.

Nearly 23,800 students, who had registered for the last leg of counselling, were declared eligible for admission in the Bed programme.

The students allotted seats will have to pay a fee by August 13 for confirmation of admission.

DAVV question paper carries wrong timing

After mistakes in the foundation paper, it was the turn of the vocational question paper on Monday. DAVV had set 2 hours for writing a vocational question paper but time printed in the paper was 3 hours, on Monday. Students were told during the exam that there is a printing mistake in the paper and that they have to complete the exam in two hours.