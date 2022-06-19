Indore: ​Beautician gives tips on skin care during monsoon​

Workshop on skin care by Seema Soni |



Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Guiding women on skin care in ​a workshop in Indore on Monday, beauty expert Seema Soni shared that monsoons brings acne and many experience a drastic increase in their facial seborrhea (oiliness) with a flare in breakouts.

“Both the temperature and humidity result in overhydration of the skin. People with normal skin type, also shift to oily skin in monsoon,” Soni said. She suggested ​the ​use of natural products and following traditional Indian guidance.

“Charcoal or charcoal extracts can be a great match for oily and blemish-prone skin,” Soni said.

Her tips for monsoon skincare:

• Avoid excessive scrubbing the skin as it could result in blemishes.

• Use mud face packs, especially Multani Mitti

• Never forget to apply sunscreen

• Moisturise your skin, it is suggested to use Calamine lotions to avoid infections

• Use salicylic acid-based face wash

• Avoid too much makeup, go for lighter make-up and natural products