Indore: ​Beautician gives tips on skin care during monsoon​

She suggested ​the ​use of natural products and following traditional Indian guidance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Workshop on skin care by Seema Soni |


Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Guiding women on skin care in ​a workshop in Indore on Monday, beauty expert Seema Soni shared that monsoons brings acne and many experience a drastic increase in their facial seborrhea (oiliness) with a flare in breakouts.
“Both the temperature and humidity result in overhydration of the skin. People with normal skin type, also shift to oily skin in monsoon,” Soni said. She suggested ​the ​use of natural products and following traditional Indian guidance.
“Charcoal or charcoal extracts can be a great match for oily and blemish-prone skin,” Soni said.
Her tips for monsoon skincare:
• Avoid excessive scrubbing the skin as it could result in blemishes.
• Use mud face packs, especially Multani Mitti
• Never forget to apply sunscreen
• Moisturise your skin, it is suggested to use Calamine lotions to avoid infections
• Use salicylic acid-based face wash
• Avoid too much makeup, go for lighter make-up and natural products

