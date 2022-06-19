Indore: ​Beautician gives tips on skin care during monsoon​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Guiding women on skin care in a workshop in Indore on Monday, beauty expert Seema Soni shared that monsoons brings acne and many experience a drastic increase in their facial seborrhea (oiliness) with a flare in breakouts.
“Both the temperature and humidity result in overhydration of the skin. People with normal skin type, also shift to oily skin in monsoon,” Soni said. She suggested the use of natural products and following traditional Indian guidance.
“Charcoal or charcoal extracts can be a great match for oily and blemish-prone skin,” Soni said.
Her tips for monsoon skincare:
• Avoid excessive scrubbing the skin as it could result in blemishes.
• Use mud face packs, especially Multani Mitti
• Never forget to apply sunscreen
• Moisturise your skin, it is suggested to use Calamine lotions to avoid infections
• Use salicylic acid-based face wash
• Avoid too much makeup, go for lighter make-up and natural products
