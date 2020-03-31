Indore: Be ready for extended curfew, says Collector Manish Singh as number of coronavirus positive cases set to go up in coming days

Indore: After 17 more fresh cases of positive patients were reported in the city, highest in a single day, District Magistrate and Collector Manish Singh has shown the red flag and alerted that in the coming days, the number of COVID-19 positive patients is set to leapfrog manifold. Thus, strictness in enforcing curfew in the city will continue for the next 7 day. However, he reiterated that the district administration is fully geared up.

"Seventeen new cases reported in the city are among the people housed in these quarantine centres. The administration is trying to immediately quarantine the families of COVID-19 positive patients and those who have been contacted. Ranipura, Hathipala are the most challenging areas due to dense settlement. The infection has spread very fast in these areas," Singh said.

Collector Singh said detailed survey is being done in Chandan Nagar and Khajrana. Door-to-door drug distribution and proper treatment is being provided by the team of ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers. By surveying them, symptoms related to corona like cold, cough, cold, sore throat etc. are being sent for screening in the yellow category hospital.

Be prepared for lock-down

He appealed to the residents of the city to be mentally prepared and cooperate with the administration. He said in the last two days, about 450 people were quarantined and 285 were sent for swab test. With the aim of increasing the quarantine facility, backhand work is being done continuously.

700 beds for positive cases

The collector informed that there are about 700 beds for COVID-19 positive patient. He said hospitals have been divided into Red, Yellow and Green categories. Covid-19 positive patients in the red category, patients with corona-related symptoms in the yellow category and patients treating other diseases in the green category will be taken.

PPE kits provided to health workers

Safety of doctors and nurses is being ensured through PPE kits in hospitals in the Red and Yellow categories. HIV kits have been distributed to green category hospitals.