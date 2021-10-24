Indore: ​Bank seals MY Hospital’s laundry over loan dues

Indore

Officials of a government bank sealed the laundry of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, the biggest state-run hospital in MP, on Saturday for non-repayment of loan amount by the outsourced agency that runs the laundry.

The bank officials have put a lock on the laundry’s main door and put a seal with the bank’s name.

According to hospital staff, the laundry was sealed early on Saturday morning by the bank officials.

“A big loan is pending against the agency, given by a bank in Gwalior. The laundry owner failed to pay the loan amount after which the bank sealed the laundry as the loan was taken to run the laundry of the hospital,” the staff added.

Meanwhile, coordinator of agency Manish Arora said that there was confusion due to which the laundry was sealed and we will get it opened at the earliest.

“There is no payment due on us as we paid the amount to the bank. However, due to some confusion it is not showing in the bank's books. We are in contact with the executives and officials of the bank and trying to get it opened at the earliest,” Arora told Free Press.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit told media that the Superintendent of MY Hospital is trying to make an alternate system to avoid any trouble in the hospital.

Over 2000 linens and clothes washed daily at laundry

Over 2000 linens and clothes get cleaned at the central laundry of the hospital as it handles the clothes of over 1200 beds. The work was badly affected on Saturday and it would remain hit on Sunday as the bank will be closed due to the weekend.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 12:55 AM IST