Indore Updates: Bada Ganpati Gets American Quality Council Certificate; Fed Up With Her Disease, Woman Hangs Self

Bada Ganpati Temple, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bada Ganpati Temple has been recognised by the American Quality Council (USA) for its exemplary quality and religious significance. A certificate was presented in the presence of esteemed scholars recognising the temple's exceptional religious services, unique architecture and outstanding management and maintenance.

The president of the Madhya Pradesh Jyotish and Vidwat Parishad, acharya pandit Ramchandra Sharma, along with officials from the American Quality Council, presented the certificate to the temple’s head priest, pandit Dhaneshwar Dadhich.

The BadaGanpati Temple was founded in 1901 by pandit Narayan Dadhich. The temple is renowned for its colossal idol of Lord Ganesh, standing 25 feet tall and 14 feet wide, celebrated across the country for its grandeur and religious importance.

Thousands of devotees visit the temple every year with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival being celebrated with great enthusiasm. The dignitaries emphasised the importance of preserving the Bada Ganpati Temple as a religious and cultural heritage site. The certification from the American Quality Council will further enhance the temple’s reputation.

Fed Up With Her Disease, Woman Hangs Self | Representative Image

Fed Up With Her Disease, Woman Hangs Self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman committed suicide after hanging herself at her place under Lasudia police station limits on Saturday. She left a note mentioning that she was fed up with her disease. She took the drastic step to get rid of disease. Acording to the police, the deceased was identified as Sudhira Kumari, a resident of Talawali Chanda.

Her husband Rajesh said that Sudhira was suffering from some mental disease and her treatment was going on. He came to know about the incident when she did not shown up for Ganesh Aarti at night in the colony. Her door was locked and when it was broken, she was found hanging. She is survived by her husband and a son.