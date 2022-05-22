Indore: Baby care and feeding room set up in zoo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A baby care and feeding room has been set up at the city zoo and it was inaugurated on Sunday. By opening this facility, Indore Zoo claims to have become the first zoo of the nation which has a dedicated place for lactating mothers to feed their child, claimed zoo officials.

Zoo-in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said, “Indore Zoo is probably the first zoo in the country, where a baby care and feeding room has been established for mothers to breastfeed their young children. This room, set up with the help of the Sansthan Lok Parmarthik Trust, will set a new example in the country.” He said information about this new initiative would also be sent to the Central Museum as there was a need for such care centres in every place.

The chief guest of the programme was Dr Yogeshbhai Shah. He praised the zoo and its staff. The president of the organisation, Dr Pramod Garg, said RO would soon be provided here as pure drinking water.

Plantation at zoo

On this occasion, members of the organisation also planted 100 saplings in the zoo. Even before this, the organisation had planted 480 saplings in the zoo, which have grown into full-fledged trees due to continuous monitoring of the organisation and zoo employees.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:48 PM IST