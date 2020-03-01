Indore: Ayurvedic camp for special children held at Mhow Red Cross hospital

Mhow: An ayurvedic camp for children with special needs was organised at Red Cross hospital in Mhow on Sunday. Noted ayurvedic practitioner Dr Premchand Jain and his team not only examined such children but also gave them medicines free of cost.

More than 80 patients from Mhow, Indore, Jabalpur, Anuppur and Bhopal came to attend the camp. Of the patients, 45 were children who were suffering from mental retardation. About a dozen patients of paralysis and stroke were also treated in the camp. The camp started at about 10 .30 in the morning and concluded at 2 in the afternoon.

Dr Jain told that after looking at the enormous response in the camp, he has decided to come to Mhow Red Cross on first Sunday of every month.

Office superintendent of Red Cross Society of Mhow Uday Singh Chouhan told it was the first time that an ayurvedic camp has been organised at this hospital and the best part of it was that it was free.

Block Resource Person of Mhow block Sanjay Nelson took special interest in the camp and he deployed his team to search for the special children in remote areas of the tehsil.