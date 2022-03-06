Indore: ​Aurobindo College students excel in medical project exhibition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Students of Sri Aurobindo College presented excellent models in the medical project exhibition on Saturday.

Through the model of pulmonary circulation, College of Nursing students from Sri Aurobindo Group demonstrated a simple process of purification of impure blood.

In the model they show how the impure blood enters the right atrium of the heart through the superior vena cave and inferior vena cave. From there, the blood reaches the lungs through the bicuspid valve through the right ventricle and pulmonary artery.

There the carbon dioxide of the blood is removed and oxygen dissolves in it. Thus pure blood enters the left atrium through the pulmonary vein, from there it circulates through the left ventricle to the whole body through the aorta tube.



In such a simple yet interesting way, the students easily demonstrated the different processes of different parts of the body.



Apart from this, they also demonstrated the hemodialysis process, urinary system, eye structure, digestion system etc.





Along with showcasing various functionalities of the body, the students also beautifully displayed the outline of the Smart City Project in the exhibition. Apart from this, the students also displayed the entire campus of Sri Aurobindo Group and all the facilities available there for the patients and students through the model.



The exhibition was organised under the direction of principal Dr Aruna Lele, Vice Principal Dr Sarika Joshi and Prof Dr Vipul Nigam. Also, chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari, Chancellor of Aurobindo University Dr Manju Bhandari and Vice-Chancellor Dr Mehak Bhandari visited the exhibition.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:14 AM IST