Indore: At last, warden of DAVV girls’ hostel removed over poor facilities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) finally stripped warden of Pt Ramabai Girls Hostel of the charge days after some students fell ill allegedly due to consumption of non-potable water.

About a month after ABVP activists staged protest at the chief warden office alleging poor drinking water arrangements at the boarding facility, a committee probing into the charges submitted its report. The report reportedly gave clean chit to chief warden Namrata Sharma, who was manhandled during the protest, but stated that the facilities at the boarding facilities needed to be improved.

About four days ago, at least three hostellers fell ill allegedly after drinking water at their hostel.

Taking a serious note of the incident, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain removed Sunita Gaur from the wardenship.

The university administration is also thinking of removing some more caretakers of the boarding facilities of the DAVV. However, the VC did not share the names as of now.

“Whosoever is not living up to the expectations will have to go,” she said.

