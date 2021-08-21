Advertisement

Indore

The wait of Indorians for heavy rain got over on Friday as dark clouds hovering​ the skies throughout the day finally opened up in the evening throwing life completely out of gear.

​In just two hours of heavy precipitation, the city ​descended ​into chaos. Many low lying areas and roads got submerged, halting the vehicular traffic and exposing Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC)’s preparedness to deal with monsoon.

​The heavy rainfall affected many low​ ​​lying ​areas of the city due to major failure ​of the drainage\storm water system​. Apart from such areas​, ​the major roads of the city were also ​seen affected due to waterlogging.

​W​aterlogging occurred in Annapurna area, Silicon City, Dwarkapuri 60-feet road, Rambagh, Navlakha, Vijay Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Vaibhav Nagar, Sanchar Nagar, Sudama Nagar and other such areas.

Office goers troubled for two hours

The sudden rain started ​at ​around 5pm​, a time when many of the office goers were about to return ​home ​but ​the ​sudden rain ​halted them on their tracks. While some waited out at their office for the rain to slow down, some who were already on their way home sought whatever shelter was available on the road. There were, of course, some who decided not to stop and get drenched in the rain.

Vehicles got stuck in water

At many areas ​water-logging was more than one and half feet deep as a result of which water entered the silencers of vehicles and they got struck. Some two-wheeler riders fell down when they unexpectedly hit a water-filled pot holes.

Power-cut at many areas

As the rain lashe​d​ the city, ​there was power cut in several parts. The feeder in Aerodrome area got damaged due to which power​ ​cut occurred in the area impacting many colonies​ in western part of the city.​

Water entered in houses and shops

In Dwarkapuri 60-feet-road, water entered many shops and houses causing trouble to the residents. The residents struggled to drain water from their shops and houses.

IMC in action

In many low-lying areas the IMC teams reached the places and ​inspected the waterlogging. At many areas they also used water pumps to drain the water. At many areas due to ​sewage-tapping and other such works, waterlogging had occurred because the outlets for water-outfall were closed. At many areas such as Annapurna​, ​water-sewage-lines were choked which caused waterlogging. In many areas due to overflowing of sewage lines ​there was waterlogging of sewage water.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:04 AM IST