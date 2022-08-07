Indore: Aspirants demand third attempt citing technical glitches; NTA mum on the issues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Amid preparations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, some aspirants have demanded a third attempt citing technical glitches and issues affecting their performance. The JEE Main 2022 second attempt results are expected soon.

Along with declaration of the JEE Main, 2022, results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE result toppers list, cut-off marks and other details. Based on the cut-off, only the top 2.5 lakh rank-holders in JEE Main will be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced.

Hence, before the JEE Main, 2022, final results are out, aspirants are urging the NTA to consider a third attempt citing various technical issues faced by them during the examination. While the chances are slim, as informed by JEE mentors, aspirants are still pinning their hopes on getting a fair chance.

JEE Main, 2022, aspirants had faced a major challenge as they could not see some questions during the online examination. First, aspirants are already facing tougher competition this year with only two attempts and, now, technical glitches have made it hard for the students to achieve the score despite having the potential to do so.

Almost all the centres in Indore had faced an issue where the screen went blank on some questions. Students could not see these questions. Despite an increase in the number of centres this year, the issues cropped up and upset many aspirants. Most students felt outraged towards the centre and have now questioned the authorities on Twitter.