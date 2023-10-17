Indore: Army Wives Unveil Extraordinary Talent At Exhibition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over a vibrant weekend, army wives of Mhow turned the city’s bustling shopping mall into a hub of creativity and compassion with their two-day exhibition-cum-sale on Saturday and Sunday.

The driving force behind this remarkable event was Monika Saroch, a determined army wife who gave credit to Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) chairperson Aparna Ananth and the dedicated members for the successful organisation.

Monika herself was a living embodiment of creativity, showcasing her astounding portrait-making artistry. For 18 years, she had been weaving stories of faces onto her canvas, leaving visitors in awe of her artistry.

Vaishali Singh's stunning water colour paintings gracefully adorned the exhibition. Her brushwork transcended the canvas, capturing the essence of emotions, landscapes and memories with every stroke.

Ranu K's booth was an eclectic fusion of art forms, blending Madhubani, Pichwai, Gond and Kalamkari into a vibrant tapestry of colours and traditions.

Varsha Das presented her ‘Empower Studio’, a haven of eco-friendly stationery that combines style and sustainability. Her dedication to promoting green choices left a lasting impact on the attendees.

Kirti Bhatia shared her handmade chocolates and pre-mixes. The sweet aroma of chocolate filled the air, beckoning visitors to savour her delectable creations.

Neha Chaudhry's handcrafted macrame creations were an intricate display of knotting techniques, resulting in decorative masterpieces.

Rameet Gill's painted fabrics were a visual delight, transforming ordinary cloth into vibrant canvases.

Vaishali Deshmukh's roasted chana daal laddoo and the trio of Lalita Minj, Sonia Kumari and Suman Kumari, who presented an array of God idol clothes, added a delightful variety to the exhibition.

The two-day extravaganza was not just about showcasing talent, it was a demonstration of unity, creativity and empowerment.