Indore: 'Army' officer cheated during online shopping

Indore: Over 40 persons were cheated during online shopping and product reselling website, OLX, on the name of advance payment by a thug who posed as an army personnel. The crime branch police registered a case following the complaints of 127 person, including 40 persons on Monday.According to police, the complainants include Hussain Jalgaonwala, Prateek Saxena, Shubham Choudhary, Pintu Yadav, Sachin Gangwal and other 35 people. Police said all complainants had a similarity in their complaint and all were cheated on OLX on the name of buying products including mobile phones, furniture, car, bike, electronics and other such products.

The accused is yet to be identified. Describing the case, police said the accused used to upload a product for resale on the website for mouthwatering prices to attract users. When the person approached the prospective buyers, the accused used to influence buyers with smooth talk. "The accused also also introduced himself as an army personnel and used to displayed his "identity card" to gain confidence of buyers. Later, the accused used to tell the victim to transfer the advance amount, courier charges and other costs. When the targeted victim transferred the amount, the accused used to "log out" of the discussion. Police have registered a case against an unidentified person and 127 persons under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC and 43 and 66 IT Act. Police are looking for the fraud.