Indore: Applications for 696 Ayurveda medical officers’ posts invited

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for filling up 692 posts of Ayurveda medical officer and 43 posts of homoeopathy medical officer.

The online window for applications will open on January 15. Candidates can apply online till February 14. The MPPSC has published the advertisement for the Ayurveda medical officers’ exam. Age calculation will be done from January 1, 2022. For homoeopathy medical officer, one should have a bachelor’s degree in homeopathy. At the same time, it is mandatory for Ayurveda medical officers to have a bachelor’s degree in Ayurveda. Students who are in the final year of their degree courses can also apply.

Amendment to interview dates

The MPPSC has amended the interview schedule for filling up as many as 576 posts of medical officer.

Interviews are to be held from January 10 to February 3. In a public notice, the MPPSC said that, because of some unforeseen reasons, the interviews scheduled from January 17 and January 21 had been cancelled.

For candidates who were to appear in interviews between January 17 and January 21, interviews will be held before February 10. The affected candidates can download their new admit cards from the MPPSC website from December 29.

