Indore and Gwalior joint winners in women's section in State-level athletics championship of DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore division won the men's team championship in state-level athletics competition organised under the joint aegis of Madhya Pradesh Government Higher Education Department and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. Indore and Gwalior divisions were joint winners in the women's category.

In this two-day event held on synthetic track at Khandwa Road, Indore Division won Thakurdin Silawat and Kashibai Silawat Memorial Trophy by securing first position with 74 points in the men's section.

Jabalpur division was runner-up with 28 points. In the women's section, Indore and Gwalior divisions jointly stood first with 45 marks each. They were awarded Satish Jain Memorial Trophy. Jabalpur division stood second with 44 points. Final of the men's 200m race was very exciting and sensational. Bhanupratap Chauhan of Indore secured the first position with timing of 22.93 seconds.

Indore's Utkarsh Maheshwari trailed by .01 seconds to finish second, clocking 22.94 seconds. Pratham Kushwaha of Jabalpur finished third with a timing of 23.00 seconds. In other events, Bantu Parmar, Anil Dodve and Neha Singh Baghel (all Indore), Pankaj Yadav (Rewa), Nilesh Vaghela (Ujjain), Hemlata and Disha Parihar (both Gwalior) secured first position in their respective categories.

Chairman of Executive Sports Committee Prof Ashok Sharma and Registrar Dr Anil Sharma gave away prizes to the winners. The guests were welcomed by in-charge director of Physical Education Dr Sunil Dudhale, Prof Ajay Kumar, Dr Sudheera Chandel, Dr S K Yadav, Dr Satyendra Sharma, B J Patil, Dr Raghav Jaiswal, Dr Poonam Kaushik, Dr Anupam Sharma, Ramesh Babu Vidyarthi and Rajesh Bagora. Dr Dudhale gave the welcome address.

On behalf of the managers of different teams, Naidu sir and Ajay sir honoured Dr Dudhale. Dr Vikas Kaushik was also honoured on the occasion. Dr Rafi Mohammad Sheikh presented mementos to the guests. Dr Mahendra Mishra conducted the programme and Dr Poonam Kaushik proposed the vote of thanks.

The results of the day:

Men's Category - Half Marathon: 1. Bantu Parmar (Indore Division), 2. Pankaj Saket (Rewa Division), 3. Komal Singh Tomar (Indore Division).

20-Km walk: Pankaj Yadav (Rewa), 2. Pratik Yadav (Gwalior), 3. Saurabh Prajapati (Sagar).

4 x 400 metre relay: 1. Indore division, 2. Rewa division, 3. Jabalpur division.

Triple Jump: 1. Anil Dodve (Indore), 2. Adarsh ​​Dhurve (Chhindwara), 3. Amit Razak (Jabalpur).

Women's Category - 400m Hurdles: 1. Hemlata (Gwalior), 2. Natasha Khan (Ujjain), 3. Naina Mujalda (Indore).

200m Hurdles: Disha Parihar (Gwalior), Visakha (Jabalpur), 3. Dhara Mehta (Indore).

800m: Neha Singh Baghel (Indore), 2. Anki Tomar (Gwalior), 3. Aastha Razak (Sagar).

Trivedi Memorial Open badminton from Feb 25

Prabhash Chandra Trivedi Memorial Open badminton competition will be organised by Indore District Badminton Association from February 25 to 27 at Badminton Hall of Nehru Stadium. Competitions would be held in senior categories. IDBA Secretary RP Singh Nayar and Manish Trivedi said that the competition would be organized in following categories: men's and women's singles, men's doubles, mixed doubles and elderly (above 45) doubles. Players and pairs, who have not played in the state, national and world school level events in the last five years, would be allowed to participate in senior open categories. Interested participants may send their entry by February 23 to Dharmesh Yashlaha, Vishal Chandwani, Ruby Nayyar , Amit Trivedi and Rishi Dodeja.

Choudhary president, Tiwari secretary of NFTU

Session of National Federation of Telecom Union (NFTU), district Indore was held at Nehru Park Exchange under the chairmanship of Sunderlal. The new executive committee was constituted unanimously. Dinesh Choudhary was elected president, Prem Tiwari secretary, Om Yadav, co-secretary and Meghraj Marmat treasurer. The newly-elected body also assured that officials would work to promote sports activities and players in future.

