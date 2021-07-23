Indore: Amazing internal assessment, student gets 99.75% mark in BEd exam

Indore: The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s decision of promoting students on the basis of their internal assessment done by colleges during Covid-19 pandemic has backfired as one BEd first semester girl student has been handed out 99.75 per cent marks.

She has been granted 399 marks out of 400 marks in the course which is theoretical in nature. The unique result has sent ripples through the university which has decided to call the assessment record of the student from her college. After seeing the result, the university has also started considering the necessary changes in the evaluation system as such a high score would have never been possible in the regular examination system.

Following Covid-19 crisis, the university did not conduct examination in many courses, including BEd programme. The colleges were given the right to send the marks of BEd first semester to the university after doing internal evaluation of students. Marks were sought from the colleges on the basis of three theoretical papers and two practical papers.

On receiving the marks from colleges, the university prepared marksheets and declared the results. After the results are out, the university officials are shocked to notice that a girl student of Gujarati Samaj BEd College scored 399 marks out of 400 marks. Dr. Laxman Shinde, a member of the university's examination committee and faculty with School of Education, said that in his entire career, he has never seen or heard anyone passing getting 99 percent or more in BEd course. “A miracle has happened at DAVV. The result indicates that the student was handed out 100 per cent marks in all subjects barring one. In one subject, she was handed out 99 marks out of 100 marks,” he added.

Such a result is considered almost impossible in BEd as the subjects taught in this teacher education programme are related to social science and are theoretical in nature. It is being alleged that colleges have misused the right given to them and handed out very high marks to students.