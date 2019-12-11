Indore all set to get flights connectivity for Belgaum and Kishangarh in Jan

Indore: Star Air will launch flights for two new destinations, Kishangarh (Rajasthan) and Belgaum (Karnataka), from next month. With this, the air connectivity with Rajasthan will resume after gap of few months. The air connectivity to Kishangarh will provide access to Jaipur and Ajmer for city’s passengers.

Assistant general manager (airport services) of Star Air CA Bopanna arrived in the city on Tuesday and met Aryama Sanyal, director, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, in this connection. Bopanna asked for space and facilities at the city airport.

Sanyal informed that the airline wishes to launch flights from city to Belgaum and Kishangarh. The flight for Belgaum will start from January 20, 2020, while the date for Kishangarh flight has not been disclosed. The airline possesses Embrayer aircraft.

TK Jose, ex-chairman of Travel Agents Association of India MP-CG Chapter, said the air connectivity to Rajasthan ended after Jet Airways stopped flights to Jaipur from city a year back.

According to Jose, the air connectivity to Kishangarh will boost tourism as Jaipur is just 103 kilometres away while Ajmer and holy city of Pushkar are merely 33 kilometres away from Kishangarh airport. “Besides, a large number of people hailing from these cities reside in Indore. The flight will help them to save travel time,” he added. Kishangarh airport was inaugurated two years back on October 11, 2017. For Belgaum, the airline will start ticket bookings soon.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Star Air is a scheduled commercial airline and is the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Over past five years, Star Air has emerged as a leading helicopter service operator in country.

Indore-Kolkata non-stop flight from Dec 20: Before launching maiden flights to New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru from the city from December 20, GoAir has decided to explore one more destination. The airline is going to start non-stop Kolkata flight from same date. The airline started ticket booking for Kolkata flight from Tuesday. As per schedule, flight G8-296 will depart from Kolkata at 4.55 am and arrive in city at 6.45 am. The one side fare is Rs 4,901. The return flight G8-296 will depart from city at 7.15 am and reach Kolkata at 9.26 am. The fare will be Rs 6,171.