Indore: Alert youth, cop save many

The alacrity of a youth and a policeman during the sudden spell of rain saved many accidents at AB Road on Friday.

Indore municipal corporation is laying pipelines between Rajiv Gandhi square and Bhanwarkuan Square parallel to the BRT corridor.

After sudden rains lashed the city on Friday night an SUV moving at high speed rammed into barricade erected by civic officials near Mangal Nagar. The SUV driver somehow managed to control the vehicle and averted the accident, but within a few minutes around a dozen cars hit the broken barricade and big stones scattered in the middle of the road.

Seeing this, Arun Baghel, a local youth, of the area immediately rushed there and began pushing stones aside and at the same time he alerted passing vehicles.

By that time head constable Jaivir Yadav also reached with Dial 100 and after realising the gravity of the situation put a reflector equipped traffic barricade on the dangerous spot.

The presence of mind of the teenager and timely response by a policeman averted some accidents and injury to people.