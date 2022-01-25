Indore: Alert at airport, passengers being screened three times

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of Republic Day, a high alert has been sounded at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport. Passengers are being screened thrice and a strict vigil is being kept on suspected objects and activities.

Issuance of visitors’ passes has also been stopped. The entry of people other than passengers into the terminal have been banned. Strict checking of passengers and baggage is also being done at three levels.

The alert will remain in force until January 30. Senior officials of the airport said that additional security forces had also been deployed there and screening has been increased. Every vehicle and person is being screened at the time of entry into the airport’s terminal building. Parking of vehicles unnecessarily is prohibited.

After screening of passengers upon entry into the terminal building, passengers and baggage are being checked again in the security area and also by the airlines before entering the aircraft. Such kind of checking is not done by airlines on normal days. In case of any doubt, the luggage of passengers is also being opened and checked. Passengers who wear long boots are asked to open them for checking.

The officials have also urged the police to tighten security on the outskirts of the airport. At the same time, all the departments of the airport have been kept on high alert to deal with any emergency that may arise.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:16 PM IST