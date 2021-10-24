Indore: Airport to remain open 24X7 from Oct 31

Indore



After 19 months, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport is going to remain open 24X7 from October 31.

The airport was being shut at night as air traffic had come down due to the corona pandemic. It was the first airport in central India to function 24 hours a day in 2019, before the first lockdown on March 25, 2020.

The airport administration took the decision to keep the airport open 24 hours a day in view of the late-night and early morning arrival\departure of flights in the Winter Schedule.

Official sources informed on Saturday that in the upcoming Winter Schedule, from October 31, the last flight will arrive at 1.30 am and the first flight will depart at 5 am. IndiGo's last flight from Bangalore will reach at 1.30 am and the first flight will depart at 5 am. Since passengers start coming one and a half to two hours before the flight, it made little sense to shut the airport for just a few hours.





More night parking by aircraft likely





With airport remaining open for 24 hours, night parking of aircraft is likely said officials. At present, three aircraft are parked for the night and with the onset of Winter Schedule this number is likely to go up to five. The airport has the capacity to park 15 aircraft.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 01:07 AM IST