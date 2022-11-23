Indore: Airport new exit gate, one more car parking lot to be developed

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the all-round preparations for the forthcoming Pravasi Bhartiya Conference and Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), 2003, an additional exit gate will be constructed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Aiport and one more parking area for private vehicles will be developed. Some other beautification work besides these two projects is likely to be completed by December 15. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued Rs 5 crore for these and some other projects.

The entire city airport area will be beautified in view of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and Global Investors’ Summit to be held in the city from January 8 to 12.

Official sources said here on Wednesday that, to be able to complete the planned construction work, the local airport administration sent a proposal to AAI about the construction of new facilities at the airport on November 19. Surprisingly, the proposal got approval in just two days on November 21. Describing the development work to be done at the airport in view of the two mega-events, sources said a separate exit gate would be constructed in the Bijasan Hill area. Similarly, a new parking area for private vehicles will also be constructed in the Bijasan Hill area. Re-carpeting of the existing entry and exit routes will also be done.

In view of the two mega-events, a few days ago, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal and CEO of Smart City project Divyank Singh did a joint inspection of the airport premises—both inside and outside.

During the inspection, discussions were held on construction of the new exit routes from the airport premises, construction of new gates at the exit gate, maintenance work of visitors’ hall and toilets, painting work and electrical decoration in the interiors and exteriors of the airport terminal building and making selfie points. It was decided to get the work done like the construction of a green vertical wall outside the visitors’ room, construction of a car parking lot near the new exit and so forth.