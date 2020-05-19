Indore aiport conducts drill on post-coronavirus aviation experience

When normal life limps backs, what will be the scenario like... a rehearsal or mock drill was conducted at the airport. The staff of all operating airline, vendors, AAI, CISF and immigration department participated in it.

Sanitising the footware soles of passengers, thermal screening was done and on demand the "passengers" had to show the downloaded Aroyga Satu app to airport staff.

Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said, "Though permission for domestic and international flight operations were not given, but we have conducted rehearsal in advance.

During the rehearsal, "passenger" bags were sanitized. They were made to hold printed boarding cards after web check-in.

The CISF personnel checked the travel documents from behind the glass shield. He then used the foot-operated sanitizer and "cleansed" his hands and the baggage handle too. On this occasion. additional SP West Manish Khatri, Civil Surgeon Dr Tulsi Malakar briefed all staff on the Do's and Don'ts to deal with an aviation world post-COVID.