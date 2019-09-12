Indore: Ailing youth commits suicide

Indore: A 24-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Banganga area on Wednesday. He was suffering from jaundice for a few days due to which he was under depression.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vishal Sharma, a resident of Mahesh Yadav Nagar area of the city. He was found hanging by one of his family members and was immediately rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Police said there was no suicide note, but the deceased’s father informed the police that Vishal was suffering from jaundice for a few days and he was under depression. However, he hadn’t discussed any of his problems with family members, Vishal’s father said.