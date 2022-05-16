Indore: ​Agriculture scientists' two-day discussion on soybean research starts today

Indore



Agriculture scientists across the country working on soybean research will discuss their research and its possible implications during a two-day workshop cum meet here at the SOPA auditorium.

It is being organised by Indian Institute of Soybean Research on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The workshop cum meet includes a centre-wise review of the progress of research trials conducted during 2021 and planning of the research programmes and trials on soybean crop under All India Coordinated Soybean Research Project on Soybean (AICRPS) for the ensuing Kharif season of 2022.

About 150 scientists from different states and centres of AICRPS beside Indian Institute of Soybean Research are participating in this meeting. Top-level policymakers at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi headquarters including deputy director-general

(crop science) TR Sharma, assistant director-general (oilseeds and pulses) Sanjeev Gupta, from the headquarters are attending the meeting. In addition, renowned soybean scientists from the country would be chairing the technical sessions and providing their guidance for strengthening the soybean research programmes.

The annual group meet also includes finalisation of proposals for identification as proposed by the soybean breeders and scientists belonging to various centres under AICRPS located in different states besides reviewing the research results of the past year and finalisation

of technical programme for the coming year. Every year this AGM is conducted in different soybean growing states in association with AICRPS centres but it is after 19 years, this workshop is being organised at the city.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 09:59 PM IST