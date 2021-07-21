Indore: After High Court order, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission declares selection list of 495 medical officers against 632 vacancies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared a list of 495 medical officers selected against 632 vacancies lying vacant in Department of Public Health and Family Welfare.

These medical officers will now be appointed in different government hospitals across the state. The appointments will be a shot in the arm for state government ahead of Covid-19 third wave, if comes any.

On behalf of health department, MPPSC had advertised 886 posts of medical officers, reserving 27 per cent posts for candidates belonging to OBC.

Interviews for filling the posts were mainly done from June 1-12 but selection list could not be declared following petitions challenging increase of OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

Citing second wave of Covid-19 and apprehending third wave, applications were moved in the High Court by the state government and MPPSC requesting for release of list of candidates selected against medical officers’ posts and their appointments.