Indore: After agent misbehaves with him, RTO kicks out all agents, 'avejis' from office, bans their entry

RTO office, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Irate by the misbehaviour of agents, Regional Transport Officer, Jitendra Raghuvanshi kicked out all the agents and 'avejis' (ad-hoc workers illegally recruited by officials) from the office premises on Friday.

Moreover, the RTO has also banned the entry of all the agents and 'avejis' throughout the day in the office and also deployed guards to ensure his orders are implemented.

Raghuvanshi was getting various complaints of misbehaviour by agents and clashes between them and 'avejis' of clerks and officials as three incidents had taken place in the last three days.

However, he had to swing into action on Friday morning when one of the agents misbehaved with him over getting a file cleared. Agent Vinod Yadav had approached Raghuvanshi to get a file of registration cancellation cleared but the officer had taken objection over the sign of a clerk.

“RTO had refused to clear a file given by agent Vinod Yadav after expressing doubt over the authenticity of clerk's signature in the file. He called the clerk and he denied they were his signature following which Raghuvangshi threw away the file,” sources said adding “Later, the agent misbehaved with RTO and also tried to threaten him in the name of a prominent Congress leader of Nimar region.”

Furious over the agent's action, RTO kicked out all the agents from the office premises and banned their entry.

“RTO was also going to lodge an FIR against the errant agent but he apologised for his misbehaviour. However, entry of 'avejis'of some clerks and ARTOs were allowed,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Raghuvanshi said, “We have banned the entry of agents in the office and no misbehaviour will be tolerated. I am also investigating the file presented by the agent and will lodge an FIR if required.”