Indore: After 86 years Avesh, Iyer become first duo from city to represent India in a match

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the time when the entire country was celebrating India’s stunning 3-0 clean sweep by beating West Indies by 17 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, Indorean had one more reason for topping the celebratory moods.

The reason for icing on the celebratory cake was that two youngsters from the city were playing for the country after a long wait of eight decades.

The Right-arm fast bowler Avesh Khan and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyre became the first Indoreans to represent the country together in a match after 86 years.

They followed in the footsteps of CK Nayudu and Mustaq Ali, who were first players from the city to represent India in the same match.

CK Nayudu (up) and Mushtaq Ali (down) | FP Photo

Nayudu, known as CK, and Mushtaq Ali had played for India against England at Oval, England in 1936. The Indian team, however, lost that match by nine wickets.

Similarly, Avesh Khan and Venkatesh Iyer played for Team India against West Indies in T20 cricket at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

The match was also important for City as Avesh made debut for India. He also became the 96th player to represent Team India in the T20 format.

Both Avesh Khan and Venkatesh Iyer not only scripted history for the city, but they also helped the country to script another history defeating West Indies at home turf.

The right-arm pacer, Avesh had delivered four Overs and conceded 42 runs.

Venkatesh Iyer hit 35 runs off 19 balls. He sent the ball out of the fences four times and twice over the fences. He also scalped two wickets in 2.1 overs conceding 23 runs.

C K Nayudu was the first captain of the Indian Cricket Team and Mushtaq Ali was the first Indian to hit an overseas century.

The BCCI organises a domestic T20 cricket championship in India, ‘The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy’ in the name of Mushtaq Ali

Advertisement

ALSO READ Indore: DAVV postpones Research Development Committee interviews for yoga subject

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:55 PM IST