Indore: Administration suspends licence of bhang-munakka units

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a major step against bhang-mixed munakka tablet manufacturers, the district administration has suspended the licences of 15 such units operated by Mahesh Agarwal, Hiralal Panjwani, Lata Mehta and others.

Additional collector Rajesh Rathore said the units whose licences had been suspended included Minar Pharma (Kala Ghoda Munakka) run by Mahesh Agarwal; Vishwas Seva Sadan (Mastana Munakka) run by Hiralal Panjwani; 02 Mehta Ayurvedic Institute (Sanan Munakka) run by Lata Mehta; Maheshwari Munakka Manufacturing Company run by Narendra Singh Solanki; Dhanshree Products run by Shubham Rathore and Sahitya Mishra; Atal Munakka and Manbhavan Munakka run by Anoop Kumar Gurbani; Vaishnav Ayurvedic Pharmacy run by Ramesh Vaishnav; Kalyan Seva Sadan (Mastana Munakka) run by Panjwani; SS Manukka Bhandar run by Lokendra Garg; M/s Shivam Marketing run by Gaurav Vasaini; Tarang Pharma run by Gopal Dhanotia; Shukla Ayurvedic Pharmacy run by Ratanlal Vaishnav; Rajesh Panwar Shree Vardhman Udyog, run by Nathulal Panwar and Hasan Ali and partnered by Kader Bhai.

Action was taken under the NSA by collector and district magistrate Manish Singh last month to arrest bhang Mafioso Md Mujahit Khan alias Manzoor Bhangwala. The units whose licence were suspended on Monday include Hiralal Panjwani, whose relative, Neelu Panjwani’s involvement with Manzoor Bhangwala is also being investigated by the district administration.

On the instructions of collector Singh, show-cause notices were issued to all the 15 units manufacturing bhang tablets and munakka by assistant commissioner-in-charge, excise, and additional district magistrate Rajesh Rathod. As no satisfactory replies were received from the parties on Monday, Rathod suspended the licences of all 15 units.

Singh said the intoxicants being manufactured by the illegal munakka manufacturing units in the district were being checked regularly. He said the strictest action would be taken against the bhang mafia who were pushing the young generation into addiction. For this, a continuous campaign would be run by the district administration, he added.