Indore Adjudged Best Smart City In Country | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Smart City had notched up many successes which resulted in its bagging the first place in urban environment, water, sanitation and other categories.

In all, the city won seven awards. In the field of sanitation, it won the award for the Govardhan bio-CNG Plant and in urban environment for air quality improvement through Ahilya Vertical Garden.

It also got first place in water category for Saraswati and Kahn River Project (Sankalp), rainwater harvesting and rejuvenating lakes and wells and step-wells.

In economy category, Indore Smart City stood second for value capture financing. It was adjudged second for riverfront development. The city came second in Covid Innovation and Covid-19 Response.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav gave best wishes to the residents of Indore for bagging the first rank.

The rankings were issued by India Smart City Award Contact 2022 for efforts being made by the corporation with the cooperation of the citizens. In October last year, Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row.

Indore Smart City got the first place in urban environment, water, sanitation and other categories. Categories in which Indore received the first place are -- sanitation for Govardhan bio-CNG Plant and urban environment for air quality improvement for Ahilya Vertical Garden.

It also got first place in water category for Saraswati and Kahn River Project (Sankalp), rainwater harvesting water, two water surpluses, resolution of lakes and wells and step-wells. In economy category, Indore Smart City stood second for value capture financing.

In build environment too it was adjudged second for riverfront development. The city came second in COVID innovation and response.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav gave best wishes to the residents of Indore for first ranking in the smart city. The rankings were issued by India Smart City Award Contact 2022 for efforts being made by the corporation with the cooperation of citizens.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)