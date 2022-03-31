Indore: Additional coaches will be added to 10 pairs of trains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the convenience of passengers, the Railways has decided to add more coaches temporarily to 10 pairs of the trains running from the city and Mhow railway stations. The trains are as follows:

1. Train No. 19307 Indore-Chandigarh Express from April 7 to May 26, one additional AC-II class coach and in train No. 19308 Chandigarh-Indore Express same kind and same number of coaches will be added.

2. In train No. 19325 Indore-Amritsar Express, an AC-II coach will be added form April 3 to June 2. In Train No. 19326 Amritsar-Indore Express, the same number and kind of coaches will be added from April 3 to June 2.

3. In train No. 12913 Indore-Nagpur Express, an AC-II coach will be added from April 3 to May 29. In Train No. 12914 Nagpur-Indore Express, from April 4 to June 30, an additional AC-II coach will be added.

4. In train No. 22941 Indore-Udhampur Express, an AC-II class coach will be added from April 4 to May 30. In train No. 22942 Udhampur-Indore Express, an additional coach of the same category will be added from April 6 to June 1.

5. In train No. 19305 Mhow-Kamakhya Express, an AC-III coach will be added from April 7 to May 26 and in train No. 19306 Kamakhya-Mhow Express, an AC-III coach will be added from April 10 to May 29.

6. In train No. 12923 Mhow-Nagpur Express, one AC-III coach will be added from April 5 to May 31 and in train No. 12924 Nagpur-Mhow Express, one AC-III coach will be added from April 6 to June 1.

7. in train No. 12961 Mumbai Central-Indore Avantika Express, an AC-III coach will be added from April 3 to June 2 and in train No. 12962 Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express, an AC-II coach will be added from April 4 to June 3.

8. In train No. 12919 Mhow-Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra Malwa Express, an AC-II coach will be added from April 1 to May 31 and in train No. 12920 Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra-Mhow Express, the same kind and number of coaches will be added from April 3 to June 2.

9. In Train No. 22944 Indore-Daund (Pune) Express, an AC-II class coach will be added from April 1 to May 31 and in train No. 22943 Daund-Indore Express, the same number and kind of coaches will be added from April 2 to June 1.

10. In Train No. 19343 Indore-Bhandarkund (Chhindwara) Express, one additional Sleeper class coach will be added from April 1 to May 31 and in train No. 19344 Chhindwara-Indore Express, the same number and kind of coaches will be added from April 2 to June 1.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:37 AM IST