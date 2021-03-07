​Indore: Actors have little impact on parties, says Digvijaya Singh​

Indore:



Former chief minister and senior ​C​ongress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday ​commenting on ​actor Mithun Chakraborty joining Bhar​a​tiya Jan​a​ta Party in West Bengal said, “Actors join political parties and leave. It doesn’t make any difference to anyone.”

Talking to the media during his visit to Indore, Singh said that Congress is contesting elections in Bengal with TMC and Left and they expect to get good results.

Commenting over Hindu Mahasabha’s campaign for Nathuram Godse, Singh said that BJP, RSS, and Hindu Mahasabha work on the ideology ​that is ​against our country’s culture of Sarvdharm Sambhav and culture. They ​ indulge in the politics of religion and violence.

The former chief minister also commented on BJP state president VD Sharma’s statement in which he said that the party will do whatever it has to do in Kerala and West Bengal like it did in Madhya Pradesh and said, “BJP leaders run government as a business and not to serve the people.

“BJP has toppled our government to save themselves as our government had launched a probe against various scams including Vyapam, sand mining and e-tendering and others. Even Shivraj Singh Chouhan had accepted that he would have been ruined if they didn't ​ topple the government,” Singh added.