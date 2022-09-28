Indore: Action against land mafia; Bobby’s Sarbanand Nagar to be declared govt land

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sarbanand Nagar located in Pipliya Rao area and developed by land mafia Ranbir Singh Chhabra alias Bobby Chhabra and his associates would be declared as government land. The mutation of the land has been cancelled and the district administration is going to launch an investigation under Section 20 of Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act to revert the Sarbanand Nagar land again as ceiling land.

As per the case, total 3.850 hectare was surplus land at the time of implementation of Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act. In order to provide cheap housing to the poor from the government, conditional exemption was given to sell the said land to Sarbananda Griha Nirman Co-operative Society and the said piece of the land was exempted from Ceiling Act.

Till 2005-06, the name of Sarbananda Grih Nirman Cooperative Society was in revenue records. In 2006, taking advantage of the fact that common people were unaware of the conditions associated with the land, Ranveer Singh alias Bobby Chhabra son of Inder Singh Chhabda, Gurdeep Singh son of Inder Singh Chhabda, Paramjit Singh son of Harbhajan Singh, Jitendra son of Suraj Prakash Dhawan, Seema daughter of Saubhagmal Jain, Inderjit son of Trilok Singh, Hardeep Singh son of Dharampal Singh Rupal, Sudhir son of Ravikantji Tiwari, Vipin son of Babulal Shukla, Sudama son of Radheshyam Sharma, Govind son of Jethanand, Balwinder Singh son of Bawa Singh Mahesh son of Munna Patrod and others supported the then president of Sarbananda Grih Nirman Cooperative Society Gurnam Singh son of Harbhajan Singh Dhariwal. Despite not being a member of the organisation, Bobby Chhabra and his associates illegally bought this valuable land of the city reserved for the housing of the poor and the members of the organisation.

According to official information, contrary to the conditions mentioned in section 20 of the Urban Land Ceiling Act 1976, the then president of the society Gurnam Singh Dhariwal, did not sell the land to the members of the society, but sold the whole land illegally to non-member of the society Bobby Chhabra and his associates. They then made the mutation of the land in land records in their favour.

However, Motilal Khatri, the present president of Sarbanand Nagar Residents Association, lodged a complaint in the court of additional collector when he came to know of the irregularities. Later, the matter reached the Revenue Board. The Board upheld the actions of additional collector and directed additional collector to look into the matter.

Following the hearing of the case, additional collector Rajesh Rathod cancelled the mutation of the land made in favour of Bobby Chhabra and his associates and instructed to put the record of land again in favour of the Society.

As the original members of the society are still unaware about the status of the land, collector Manish Singh has instructed additional collector Rathod to investigate the matter under section 20 of Urban land Ceiling Act.

In the event of irregularities the land of the colony would again be declared ceiling land (government land) and a ‘Suraj Colony’ would be developed here.