Indore: About 1 Inch Rain On Sunday Night, City’s Total Crosses 22 Inches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moderate rain hit the city on Sunday night as about 1 inch rainfall (23.8 mm) was recorded from 8.30 pm on Sunday night to 8.30 am on Monday morning.

With this, the total rainfall in the city crossed over 22 inches mark i.e. 560 mm. Rains with varying intensity started in the city from Sunday night and continued till Monday morning. Meanwhile, the rainfall in last few days have helped one of Indore's major sources of tap water supply, Yeshwant Sagar Lake, to get filled to its capacity and Indore Municipal Corporation had to open gates of its dam to maintain the level of the overflowing lake.

The meteorological department forecast that the weather conditions would remain partially cloudy for next couple of days and intensity of rainfall would decrease as there is no major system generation which affect the city’s weather.

The change in weather conditions also provided relief to the citizens from the stifling heat and humidity.

“The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs close to foothills of Himalayas and eastern end passes through Darbhanga, Deoghar, Canning, centre of well-marked low pressure area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal and thence south eastwards to east central Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels,” the meteorological department officials said adding “The chances of continuous spell of rains are bleak for the next couple of days due to the same.”

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 30.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded 28.8 degrees Celsius which was normal. The humidity in morning was 93 per cent and it decreased to 76 per cent in the evening.