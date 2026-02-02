Indore News: Construction Of Elevated Corridor On AB Road To Begin From Feb 15 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited construction of the elevated corridor on AB Road will finally begin from February 15 as the barricading installation are being put up at several spots along the AB Road.

Despite objections, design changes, and pending legal proceedings senior officials have clarified that the project will be executed strictly in accordance with the decision taken by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

According to the Public Works Department (PWD), preparations for soil testing are already underway, and barricades have been installed at several locations to restrict movement.

The elevated corridor, proposed from LIG Square to Navlakha, will be 7.40 kilometres long and is aimed at easing traffic congestion on one of the city’s busiest stretches. The corridor will be constructed with a width of 15.5 metres and will include four lanes.

Officials said that once soil testing is completed, foundation work will begin immediately on-site. Although there were earlier discussions on modifying the alignment and design, including suggestions to alter entry and exit points at certain intersections, the final approval has been granted as per the original plan. The PWD has maintained that any further changes would delay the project unnecessarily.

The contract for the project has already been awarded to a Gujarat-based infrastructure company, and the agreement was finalised nearly a year ago. The corridor will have three major entry and exit points, near Gita Bhawan, Navlakha and LIG Square, to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Meanwhile, residents along AB Road may face temporary inconvenience due to barricading and diversions during construction. The administration has appealed to citizens for cooperation, stating that the elevated corridor will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity once completed.