Indore: ​Abducted college girl found stabbed near railway track

Indore:



A 19-year-old college girl was allegedly abducted, stabbed and then thrown near a railway track on Tuesday night by two youths while she was going to her coaching class. SP East Vijay Khatri said Banganga police, who are investigating the case, have identified one of the accused.

SP Khatri said the girl was going to her coaching class from Pardeshipura area when the two accused accosted her and forced her to come with them. After stabbing her they dumped her in a bleeding condition on the side of a railway track near Bhagirathpura Chowki. People passing by the track informed police, who took her to the hospital.

“The girl is out of danger but not in a stable condition to give statements to police. We are scanning CCTV footage near the area to trace the suspects,” SP Khatri said.

Police sources said that in her preliminary statements the girl told them that she was also raped, but as she is continuously changing her statements, they are waiting for the medical report.

IG Harinaryanachari Mishra said that one of the suspects in the case has been detained and is being questioned.