Indore: A day after girlfriend's suicide, youth jumps before train, dies

Indore: A youth reportedly committed suicide by jumping before a train after his girlfriend also committed suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered from him. The police are taking the statements of his family members and are investigating the case.

ASI Roop Singh Rawat from GRP police station said that the deceased was identified as Devendra Kshirsagar, 25 years, a resident of Maruti Nagar area of the city. A railway officer had informed the police that the youth died after being hit by a train near Laxmibai Nagar railway station. After the information, railway police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy after spot investigation.

Devendra’s uncle Mahendra informed the police that a girl named Kajal had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place under Hira Nagar police station jurisdiction on Thursday. She was his girlfriend. Devendra was upset and depressed after the girl's suicide and possibly due to the same, he took such an extreme step. The police didn’t recover any suicide note from the girl also.