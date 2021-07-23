Bhopal: Works of five artists from city find place in global arty display

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Painters of 10 countries have showcased their works in the 14th international art exhibition 2021.

Art for Cause has organised the three-day online exhibition which started from Friday. This is its seventh exhibition in this year.

The artists are: late Martin Fu (Singapore), Naxto Zenborain (Spain), Sumaiah Batterjee (London-UK), El Ablaoui Dounia ( Morocco), Salah Ghith (Libiya), Resshma Biswa Das (Singapore), Sushma Badal (Singapore), Capt Hamzah Ali Khan (Chennai), Sofia Garcia Joaquim (Portugal), Olga Frolova (Russia), Leene Bhatnagar (Mumbai), Tiarma Sirait (Indonesia), Rahat Kazmi (Indore) Rhythm Ghai (Gurugram), Gregory Adjei Kumah (Ghana).

The works of around five artists Upasana Sarang Tyagi, Faisal Mateen, Pawan Kumar Verma, Devendra Kumar Singh and N K Bhogal are also on display in the exhibition.

Visitors can view the works of the artists on the social media links of the exhibition of the group including https://youtu.be/RnjgcUQzWG4 https://www.facebook.com/ART-for-CAUSE-110521514034053/ and http://artforcause.co.in/