​Indore: 9000 kg candy, lollipos seized from factory, ​case registered under FSA​

Indore:

Continuing the​​ action against food adulteration, the Food and Drug Administration department raided the confectionery in the Palda area and seized over 9000 kg candies and lollipops, on Monday.

Led by ADM Abhay Bedekar, FDA officials raided KS Industries in Udyog Nagar and found various anomalies including manufacturing candies in unhygienic conditions, violation of labelling rules and others at the manufacturing unit.

A case has also been registered against the owner of the unit Krishna Agrawal under Food Safety Act.