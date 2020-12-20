​Indore: 8-yr-old Devyani comes second in International Spell Bee (Junior) contest​ ​

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Another feather in Indore’s cap as 8-year-old Devyani Bharadwaj bags first runner​-​up position in International Spell Bee (Junior) contest. Devyani was the winner of national round and represented the country in the grand finale alongside top spelling bee champions from various countries.

Five students each from Junior and Senior Category were selected in International Level from India. Devyani Bhardwaj (Junior), Krishnavi Agrawal ,Khwaish Manwani, Pari Solanki (Senior) have been selected for Grand Finale.

The 8-year-old gives credit to her twin sister Shivranjani for standing by her side throughout the competition. Shivranjani had come in second in ​the ​national round of the contest.

This was the first attempt of both the sisters. “We had been preparing for the spelling bee contest for 9 months and participating on various levels with guidance from our mentor Deepa Dagaonkar,” Devyani said.

She shared that 45 participants from various nations were selected for the international round of the competition. “From 45, only 9 participants reached the finale, where I was selected as well,” Devyani said.

Close to bagging first position, Devyani came in second because of 1 point miss. Sharing her future aspirations, she said, “I love food and want to become a chef in future.”

During the lockdown, she learned fireless cooking and wants to learn more in the coming days. Sharing how her sister’s support helped her, their mother Smita Bharadwaj said, “Being twins, both the sisters always improve each other with support and setting an example.”

She added that both the sisters prepared together for the contest and practised their spellings. “We would challenge each other and it helped us get better,” the sisters said.

Bharadwaj added, “Being sisters supporting each other, the twins had an extra edge to win the competition.” This was the first attempt at the championship for both the girls.