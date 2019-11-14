Indore: 8 special kids watch Test match

Indore: While all the cricket lovers in the city were cheering for Team India during the test match with Bangladesh at Holkar Stadium, eight special children too shouted for the team’s success with enthusiasm on Thursday.

Children of Indore Society for Mental Challenged were taken to the stadium by office bearers of the society with the efforts of Dr Diwakar Shah.

Talking to Free Press on his initiative, Dr Shah said, “My aim was to give an exposure to sports and other activities to make them decide what they like. We have decided to send eight special children every day to witness the test cricket in Indore.”

On the question of cricket being liked by these children, he said that one can learn whether they like something or not only after getting exposure.

“Even after advancement in living standard and society, most of the people still keep their mentally challenged children at home, away from public appearances. I want to spread awareness that these children also have the right to live and to enjoy their life at the fullest. People will have to accept them whole heartedly,” he added.

Dr Shah said that his son is also a special child and he always takes him at every function and gathering with him.

Administrator of the society Shashi Dubey said that the society has been working for the welfare of special children for last 15 years and also providing vocational training to them for their development and well being. It is a parents’ organisation.

These students see Shami’s excellent bowling: Special children Bhoumik, Parth, Namit, Aman, Anshul, Keswa, Manas and Shashank enjoyed the first day match and excellent bowling of Mohammad Shami. Special Educator Bharti Kukarni and assistant teacher Ranjeet were also present with them.