Indore: 7-year-old boy’s murder case; Stepbrothers ‘separated’ by cruelty of parents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Before they could even meet, two stepbrothers were ‘separated’ by the cruelty of their parents. While seven-year-old Prateek is already dead, his three-month-old stepbrother will now spend life in jail for the gory act of their parents.

After the arrest of the father Shashipal Munde, the police also arrested his third wife Payal from her parent’s place in Rajgarh on Tuesday. The woman was staying with her parents after the birth of their child three months back. Shashipal was caught from a dhaba in Mortakka (Omkareshwar Road) in Khandwa district late on Monday.

After the death of his first wife, Shashipal got married to another woman but the second wife also left him. After that, he married Payal. Shashipal informed the media persons that Prateek was the son of his first wife and his third wife Payal didn’t like him. She used to provoke Shashipal to leave Prateek somewhere as she doesn’t want to live with him.

Prateek used to stay with his grandparents on the ground floor of the house while Shashipal was staying on the first floor. Shashipal alleged that Payal refused to come to the city as she hated Prateek. She used to provoke him so he killed Prateek by strangling him after calling him at his room on Sunday night. He killed Prateek around 10 pm after turning up the volume

of the TV. He made the video of the incident and later sent it to Payal. Accused informed the police that he stayed two hours at home after killing him and he fled from there around 12.30am. The incident came to the fore when the grandmother reached the first floor and found Prateek dead. However, Payal refused the allegation and informed the police that she didn’t provoke Shashipal to kill or leave Prateek.

Argument over WhatsApp status on Mother’s Day

Shashipal had set a WhatsApp status with Payal and Prateek on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

After seeing the status, Payal argued with Shashipal and she told him to remove the photo. Shashipal alleged that she used to argue with him over Prateek so he prepared the plan to kill him and killed him after getting a chance on Sunday night. Payal informed the media persons that she argued with Shashipal as he had posted her photo with a salwar suit and her parents and family members only allowed her to wear sarees. After the argument, she blocked Shashipal’s number.

Couple sent to jail

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that the statements of Payal’s parents were also taken to know the reason behind the argument between her and Shashipal. The couple was produced before the court from where they were sent to jail on Tuesday. Payal’s three-month-old child is also with her.