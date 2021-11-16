Indore: 60-day Mandal Puja starts at Shri Ayyappa Temple

Indore :

The 60-day Mandal Puja was started at Shri Ayyappa Temple, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Indore on Tuesday. According to Hindu calendar date, Mandal Puja starts from the first day of Vrischika month.

This Mandal Puja will end with Sankranti Puja on the day of Makar Sankranti i.e. 14th January. The strict fast of 41 days started from this day. Devotees from all over the country will begin their journey to see Lord Ayyappa in Kerela.

On the similar lines, celebrations snd prayers would be organised in Indore. After 41 days of strict fasting, the devotees take advantage of the divine darshan of Lord Ayyappa from their homes on Makar Sankranti, on Makar Sankranti, to reach the Sabarimala temple on Mount Neelamala in Pathanamthitta district of the state of Kerala.

The worship of these 60 days is called Mandal Puja. In the evening Deeparadhana Puja was performed in the Shri Ayyappa temple on Tuesday. In order to help in the resolve of the entire Indore to take the second dose of pandemic Covid 19 vaccination, instructions have been issued to all the devotees visiting the temple to come with the vaccination certificate.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 09:10 PM IST