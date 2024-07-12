Indore: 50k People To Break Record By Planting 11 Lakh Trees On July 14

Union Minister Jyotriditya Scindia plants a sapling in the presence of state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav in the city on Thursday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is set to break the record with a massive tree plantation campaign, aiming to plant 11 lakh trees in 24 hours at the Reoti range. The initiative, declared as the world's largest public participation programme and India's largest tree plantation event, will surpass the previous record held by Assam, where 9,25,000 trees were planted. This ambitious endeavour has stirred immense anticipation among Indore's residents and organisations.

Emphasising the scale and significance of the event, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters on Thursday, 'Over 50,000 participants from 100 organisations are slated to take part in this unprecedented campaign. The forests resulting from this drive will be named after the deities of various societies and ideals of different institutions, symbolising communal unity and dedication.'

The meticulous planning behind this effort includes a diverse array of participants such as doctors, coordinators, councillors, Yuva Morcha, BSF, volunteers from army training schools, NSS and NCC cadets, college students, and representatives from religious, cultural, and non-governmental organisations. These participants will ensure the plantation process runs smoothly and systematically.

'In preparation, more than 10,000 cutters, water cans, shovels, and other accessories, as well as t-shirts and caps, will be distributed to the citizens involved. To maintain momentum and efficiency, teams of 5,000 to 10,000 people will be rotated every two hours. A dedicated team of 1,000 individuals has been assigned to coordinate activities across more than 100 blocks within the Reoti range, each capable of planting 10,000 trees,' Vijayvargiya said.

Over the past three weeks, plants have been steadily arriving at the Reoti range, with temporary nurseries established both on-site and in city gardens. A specialised team has been assembled to ensure the plants' maintenance post-plantation.

ìFresh food and drinking water will be available for the 50,000 participants, with continuous meal preparation for 48 hours. To keep spirits high, patriotic music will play throughout the event, fostering a resonant and motivational atmosphere,î Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said.

The preparation for this record-breaking event will commence a day prior, on July 13, at 6 PM. Digging of pits will continue until 6 AM on July 14, after which the planting will begin according to Guinness World Record guidelines. All participating organisations inspected their designated zones on Thursday, and the World Record team has confirmed that the arrangements meet the required standards.

The Reoti range has been divided into nine zones for efficient plantation, with each zone further divided into 100 subzones. In total, 1.21 lakh large trees and 4.5 lakh smaller trees, each 5 to 6 feet tall with a survival rate exceeding 90 per cent, will be planted. To ensure the plants' growth, three natural water structures have been prepared to provide a continuous water supply through drip irrigation, boring, and overhead tanks.

'The Indore Municipal Corporation's garden department, comprising over 500 employees, will lead the charge in the Reoti range. Teams responsible for water supply, cleanliness, and garden maintenance will work alongside public participants in all subzones. Additionally, comprehensive parking arrangements have been made to accommodate the large influx of vehicles expected,' Bhargav said.

Indore's tree plantation festival is set to not only break records but also set a benchmark in community participation and environmental stewardship, marking a significant milestone in India's green initiatives.