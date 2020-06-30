Indore: 50% schools denied affiliation in last 10 days

Joint Director Public Education revoked the recognition of 12 out 24 schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in Indore district in the last 10 days. Hence, only 50 percent schools which had applied for recognition or renewal of affiliation were granted the accepted the same for academic session 2021-22.

Various reasons, including hypertension lines passing through the school premises and use of same campus for college were cited in the rejection letter. Most of the schools had applied for renewal of affiliation for the academic year 2021-22.

“There were a few application for starting a new school, but they were rejected on other grounds like height of boundary wall, lease expiry or insufficiency,” Manish Verma, Joint Director of School Education Department, said.

These schools had applied for recognition for the year 2021-22 as their affiliation was expiring this academic session. Joint Director had received 24 applications in all for fresh and renewal of recognition from various schools in Indore district.

To further process the applications, Verma had formed an inspection team of officers of School Education Department. Based on this inspection report, the recognition was revoked. The schools whose accreditation has been revoked may appeal to the Commissioner of Public Education.

CBSE has given the Joint Director the responsibility of accrediting (inspection-testing) the schools for new accreditation and renewal since last year.

Following this, Joint Director recommends the schools for recognition for the upcoming education session 2021-22 after investigating the school premises on the basis of various criteria.

Verma shared that inspection of the school premises had many flaws, which are cited as reasons for rejection of application.

Following are the flaws found in most schools:

-High tension lines were passing through school premises.

-CBSE and MP board school were both run in the same school premises.

-Laboratory and library were not available in school as per protocols.

- Some schools did not have proper boundary walls.