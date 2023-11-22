Indore: 5 More Dengue Patients Found, Total Cases Rise To 430 | Representative photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing cases of dengue as five new cases of the vector-borne disease were found in the city on Tuesday. Moreover, the deadly disease is spreading its tentacles across the city as the health department officials are getting cases from all areas.

With these five cases, a total of 48 people have tested positive in this month which is over 10 per cent of the total cases found during this year. Out of the five cases found, four are males and one is a female, including two kids.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, a total of 430 patients have tested positive so far, including 282 men and 148 women. As many as nine patients are undergoing treatment.

“We’ve been running an extensive anti-larvae survey across the district to prevent the spread of the disease and to spread awareness among the people. We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients have been found. Fortunately, out of nine active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said. He added that they are targeting the densely populated areas and have intensified the survey along with an awareness drive.

The officials claimed that most of the patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalisation, while many have been discharged.