Indore: Crisis ‘Envelopes’ DAVV As University Runs Out Of Covers For Putting In Question Papers, Answer Sheets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what exposes poor management on its part, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya -- which has geared up for holding examinations from November 25 – on Tuesday found itself embroiled in a major crisis of envelopes required to dispatch question papers and answer books to exam centres.

As per sources, the university does not have adequate stock of envelopes to dispatch exam materials to the centres.

When the examination and confidential department staff, who were on poll duty for the last one month, reported back to the main work they found only a handful of envelopes in the store. They immediately pressed the panic button prompting officers to convene an emergency meeting.

On enquiry, the officers were told that the university had run out of envelopes meant for dispatching question papers and answer books to the exam centres.

The employees informed the officers that similarly only a handful of envelopes were left for dispatching degrees and transcripts.

The officers suggested that the employees use these envelopes to send question papers and answer books till new stock is purchased. But the employees replied that special types of envelopes are used for sending question papers and answer books to exam centres.

“The ones used for degrees, migration and transcript are very light and can’t bear the weight of reams of question papers and answer books,” the officers were told. Eventually, the university decided to place an order immediately with a vendor asking him to make delivery in two to three days.

Minimum 500 envelopes required daily for exams

The university requires a minimum of 500 envelopes daily during exam season. Supplementary exams of BA (Journalism) and BSW final year are starting from November 25. After that the semester exams of LLB, BCom-LLB, BA-LLB and supplementary exams for the first and second year BA, BCom and BSc are to be held in December.

The university faces an uphill task of arranging envelopes for ensuring hassle-free exams. Sources said that the executive council of DAVV had given its nod for floating tenders for the purchase of envelopes in July but the dilly-dallying on the part of power that be led to the crisis.